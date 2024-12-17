Lancaster hospice enjoys successful Christmas season

The 2024 Christmas events for St John’s Hospice have been a great success, helping to support a vital local charity.

Light up a Life celebrations were held in Lancaster and Kendal: these are free events where attendees remember and celebrate their loved ones as we move towards Christmas – often a difficult time of year for people who have loved and lost.

The St John’s Hospice choir and local brass bands played at both events, and families with personal connections to St John’s shared their moving stories. The annual hospice Christmas lights were switched on after the Lancaster Light up a Life event.

As well as sponsoring a light on the St John’s Christmas tree, supporters could also celebrate their loved ones on an online photo wall and receive a dedication card.

St John’s also held a Carols by Candlelight service in Lancaster Priory, where the hospice choir performed again, as well as the choir from Bolton-le-Sands Primary School.

Readings were given by St John’s supporters, patrons and other representatives at the sold-out event.

Saturday November 29 saw the St John’s Christmas Fair return, with thriving market stalls, competitions and carollers. An incredibly well-attended event, the fair raised more than £12,000 for the charity.

St John’s Hospice’s chief executive Sue McGraw said: “We are absolutely delighted with the support our community has once again shown us through this Christmas season! This support helps us to provide St John’s care all through the Christmas period and beyond.

“Throughout the Christmas and New Year holiday, our doors will never close.

"I want to thank everyone who helped make these events happen, from our choirs and brass bands to the local schools, bakers, volunteers and organisations.

"This year again we have really felt the support of our community across the many additional fundraising events that supporters arrange independently. As you will have seen in the news, hospices are currently facing huge financial challenges, so we are more grateful than ever for the support of our wonderful community.

"Thank you also to our amazing volunteers who have helped us throughout the year and these Christmas events, and to all the families who very kindly shared their stories so that other families can share in the care, compassion and charity of St John's.”