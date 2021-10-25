Lancaster hospice cafe to partially reopen

St John's Hospice.

The Courtyard Café at St John’s Hospice in Slyne Road welcomed its neighbours from Beaumont College to try out cakes and drinks before opening to the public next month.

Beaumont College offer programmes for young people with a broad range of physical and/or learning impairments, and this past 20 months has been especially difficult for them.

Staff and students, who used to regularly visit the Courtyard Café, created a collage for a display in the café about the hospice’s new Forget Me Not Centre, which they had been learning about, and gave their opinions on how the new centre should be decorated.

A Beaumont student at the Courtyard Café.

They also got to practice ordering food and drink, and were given a gift bag of St John’s goodies to take back with them.

Rachael Makinson, the engagement officer for the Forget Me Not Centre, said: “It was amazing to see the students have a great time, and to involve them in the new centre, as they’re right next door! We’re hoping that now the café is reopening we can make this a regular occurrence.

Paul Colley, hospice head of facilities, said: “We’ve had to wait much longer than other venues to reopen our café as it is located within the Hospice and we need to look after the safety of our staff patients and their visitors. Like all of my colleagues we can’t wait to welcome everyone back!”

The Courtyard Café on Slyne Road will be open from November 8, Monday to Friday. For the time being it will open 10am until 2pm and offer a simple coffee and cakes menu only.

A Beaumont student learning about the Forget Me Not Centre.