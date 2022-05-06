Lancaster hospice appeals for moonlight walkers

St John's is appealing for people to sign up for this year's walk to show their support for people with incurable illnesses.

The community 14km walk is now in its 15th year, having been set up as an opportunity for people who had loved and lost to walk in memory of their loved one and raise sponsorship money so that the charity could continue to care for others.

This year St John's is returning to a 'different normal' after two years of non-stop working throughout the pandemic and the Moonlight Walk is part of that process.

This year's walk takes place on June 11.

Maddy Bass, director of nursing and quality, said: "St John's has worked relentlessly: in the hospice and in the community visiting patients at home when others could not, our doctors and nurses have been there 365 days a year, 24/7.

"Our therapists, social workers, night sitters, palliative respite sitters, housekeepers and many more have been there for the local community. I know that your support: virtual or in person, financial or in spirit has made a big difference to keeping our morale going - thank you."

Catherine Butterworth, director of income generation, said: "This year is a crucial year as we move forward to a 'different normal' - we are appealing to people to sign up for the Moonlight Walk to show their support for their local hospice so that the lives of people in years gone by are remembered and celebrated, and that hospice care is there for today and tomorrow.

"This isn't a walk about achieving 'personal bests', it's a walk of solidarity, of care and compassion, of friendship, of families and of love for your local community.

"So, whatever your walking ability, whatever your connection with St John's, bring the ones you love and the ones you share fun, male and female to take part in this show of support for your local hospice.

"Taking part will bring you an experience to remember, show your community how much you value hospice care, boost hospice staff morale and ultimately celebrate the lives of yesterday, today and tomorrow."