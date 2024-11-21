Lancaster hospice announces plans for 2026 charity trek to China
The charity will be making a return to China in 2026 for it’s eighth St John’s Hospice trek in their 10th year of trekking.
The Great Wall of China 2026 will also celebrate the 40th anniversary of the opening of St John’s.
The fundraising treks are amazing personal challenges, giving you the chance to see the world like never before – while supporting your local hospice.
Since the first overseas trek in 2016, intrepid explorers have raised more than £300,000 for St John’s Hospice.
The hospice, based in Slyne Road, provides end-of-life care for people in north Lancashire and south Cumbria.
If you want to find out more about this amazing adventure you can go along to an information evening at St John’s on Thursday January 30 2025 at 6.30pm.
The trek will take place September 5-13 2026.
Email Lisa Morgan [email protected] if you have any questions or wish to sign up.
Next year’s charity trek, in October 2025, takes in the famous Camino de Santiago experience – trekking the last 100km of the Camino Frances (The French Way) section of the popular pilgrimage route.
The trek will end at the magical Santiago Old Town, a UNESCO World Heritage site, home to the stunning Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela.
You can still sign up to take part – go online at https://www.sjhospice.org.uk/fundraising/overseas-treks/ for more details.
Meanwhile trekkers have just returned from the 2024 trek across India, raising an incredible £166,000 for the hospice.