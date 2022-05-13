Lancaster home care group named one of UK’s top 20

With 678 home care groups in the UK, the awards are based solely on reviews from the people they care for, plus their family and friends.

With nearly a million disabled and older people receiving care at home so that they can continue to live independently in their own homes, the range of services provided by Alcedo Care are in demand.

The homecare.co.uk awards cherry pick the best home care groups and providers in the UK, with Alcedo clients encouraged to rate all aspects of the services they receive, including quality of care, compassion and value for money.

Jo and Andy Boardman.

All reviews are verified independently before publication.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager, said: “People are living longer with multiple health conditions and so home care providers which offer tailored care to people living in their own homes are hugely important in today’s society.

“Alcedo Care has proved that it continually provides a high standard of care and we’d like to congratulate them on being a top home care group.”

Andy Boardman, managing director at Alcedo Care, added: “We are thrilled to have been named, for the third consecutive year, as one of the UK’s Top 20 home care groups. It’s a great achievement for the company and all our employees.

“We genuinely care for our clients’ health and wellbeing and are committed to providing an outstanding service. Our ultimate aim is to enrich the lives of our clients, ensuring they continue to live life to the full in the comfort of their own homes.”

Established in 2017, Alcedo Care offers Domiciliary Care Services, Live-in Care, Nurse-Led Complex Care Services, Supported Living and Children’s Services and has a reputation as the home care provider of choice in the north west thanks to its 700-strong team of highly skilled and compassionate carers.

Run by husband and wife team Andy and Jo Boardman, and with the support of their management team, the company aims to double in size over the next 12 months with the recruitment of more than 1,000 new carers.