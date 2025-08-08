Lancaster historian takes on sponsored walk for charity close to his heart

Lancaster historian Terry Ainsworth has raised more than £1,600 through a sponsored walk to help St John’s Hospice.

The Lancaster Guardian’s football historian presented the cheque to staff at the Slyne Road hospice, who had cared for his wife Margaret until her death earlier this year.

He and several friends raised the money through a sponsored walk along Lancaster cycle track.

Terry said: “When my beautiful, amazing wife Margaret passed away in January, I was deeply indebted to St John’s Hospice who provided care for her at home and decided immediately to organise a sponsored walk in

memory of Margaret from Lancaster to Caton on the cycle track.

“So, on Sunday May 4 we assembled on Caton Road; at least 10 friends joined me – Dave Hughes, Chris Carter, Susie Corps and Shirley, Dave Allison and Sheila Jackson plus two lads from the Toll House Inn in Lancaster, Rob Green and Mark Ashton, not forgetting Dail from the hospice who also raised more money.

“The staff at the Toll House sponsored the walk because Margaret and I have gone in there every day for 10 years after my good friend Joe Ruddock was appointed manager.

“The monetary target was £500 but all the people I approached were incredibly generous including many residents at St Leonards Court where Margaret and I lived for 30 very happy years.

“The total money raised was incredible – when we totalled every donation, we had reached the magical figure of £1, 620,55.”

The money will go towards people needing care at St John’s Hospice.