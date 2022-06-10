Lancaster health club named as finalist for national Health Club of the Year award

Additionally, the club has been shortlisted for a Marketing Campaign Award as well as both the club manager, Deena Gillan, being shortlisted for a Leadership accolade and the club’s owner, Sean Thornton, as a Lifetime Achiever.

The organisation is in the running for one of the industry’s biggest accolades, as trade body ukactive recognises the very best in the physical activity sector.

Held in partnership with Active IQ, the shortlist for the ukactive Awards 2022 includes fitness and leisure operators of all sizes; local councils; prominent suppliers; leading universities; sports bodies; and charities.

The ukactive awards ceremony is being held on June 30.

3-1-5 Health Club said: “Our mission has always been to positively change people’s lives. We aim to “create an experience that helps people get the most out of their lives and inspires them to become the best version of themselves”

The winners will be announced at a glittering awards ceremony at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham on Thursday June 30, with hundreds of leaders from the worlds of fitness, health, leisure and sport expected to attend.

Sarah Dack-McGuinness, marketing manager for the club, said “We’re very excited to have been shortlisted in not one but four categories in some of the biggest awards nationally within the leisure industry. We’re very excited to attend the event at the end of June.”

Huw Edwards, CEO of ukactive, said: “We are delighted but not surprised by the number of incredible entries and stories we have received for this year’s ukactive Awards, which is testament to the unquestionable resilience and innovation within our sector.

“We are extremely proud of all of our members, who have worked so hard in rebuilding the sector and our nation’s health following the challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Congratulations to all the finalists and we look forward to seeing celebrating our industry at the awards ceremony this summer.”