Lancaster health and social care charity recognised at top national awards ceremony

A charity with a base in Lancaster providing support for people with a learning disability or mental health condition has been recognised for its work at a national awards ceremony.

Alternative Futures Group is the largest social care and healthcare charity across the north west, supporting more than 900 people with mental health issues, autism, and learning disabilities.

The charity, which has an office in Riverway House, has been recognised at the Operational Excellence Awards UK alongside the Financial Times and Nationwide for transforming how support is delivered to enable people to live independent lives.

This is the first time a charity has been recognised at the awards, with Kirsty Murphy awarded chief operating officer of the year.

The Operational Excellence Awards UK celebrate organisations and individuals that are setting new standards in operational excellence.

The awards recognise leaders in process, improvement, technology adoption, and enhanced customer experience.

This year AFG has brought innovative workforce solutions to social care and championed assistive technology for the people they support. The charity has committed to paying the Real Living Wage to support workers and been certified as a Great Place to Work.

Kirsty said: “I would like to recognise my colleagues at AFG who have helped lead us through an operational transformation, enabling the people we support to gain independence.

"AFG is an amazing organisation to be part of.”

Ian Pritchard, chief executive officer for AFG, added: “Kirsty’s leadership is defined by clarity, compassion and an unwavering commitment to both our colleagues and the people we support.

"She has an exceptional ability to unite teams around a common purpose, make tough decisions with integrity, and deliver lasting, positive change.

“The transformation we’ve seen in workforce stability, staff engagement, and financial sustainability is a direct result of her strategic vision and tireless dedication.”

Established in 1992, AFG is dedicated to supporting people across the region, delivering life-changing services that touch nearly every community in the north west.

AFG is a leading specialist provider of services for individuals with learning disabilities, autism and mental health conditions. Through a strengths-based, person-centred approach,m AFG helps people achieve their greatest level of independence, choice and control.

It employs more than 2,000 local colleagues and operates six independent hospitals, two specialist Adult Care Homes and several complex care services.