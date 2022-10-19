Mark Houghton is used to being on water as he’s lived on a narrowboat on Lancaster Canal for the past five years.

Paddling the Lake District is just the latest in a series of what Mark describes as bonkers fundraising challenges he’s taken on during his fifties.

“Every so often I need to do something that pushes me a bit,” said Mark, 58.

Mark Houghton paddling Levers Water near Coniston.

His latest challenge was suggested by a friend after Mark had completed all the 214 Wainwrights in the Lakes, ‘just for fun.’

“I wanted to see the Lakes from a different angle,” Mark said.

Since June, he has paddled 21 tarns with another 120 to go. He aims to complete them by next summer, fitting the challenge around his day job as a handyman and he’s also developing a photography business.

Mark paddles a packraft, a small inflatable boat, and claims paddling is the easiest part of the challenge.

Mark Houghton pictured just days after donating a kidney to a stranger.

More difficult is dealing with all the equipment he uses to film himself for his YouTube channel.

The challenge is raising money for the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM).

Mark’s most gruelling previous challenge was a 450-mile solo charity walk for the Alzheimer’s Society completed in memory of his dad, Barrie Houghton, who died from the disease aged 66.

The trek took Mark from his then home in France to his father’s grave in Scotforth.

Mark Houghton sprinting for the finish after his 81 mile run from Walney Island to Glasson Dock in aid of St John's Hospice.

“It was the loss of my dad which set me off wanting to make a difference and that’s what motivates me,” he said. “I couldn’t save my dad but I can help charities that support others and I enjoy doing things that give me a buzz.”

Another challenge he completed successfully was being the first person to run the Morecambe Bay Cycleway from Walney Island to Glasson Dock, 81 miles in three days.

“I must admit my challenges are pretty extreme,” said Mark, a father and grandad.

One of Mark’s most extreme acts of kindness was donating a kidney to a complete stranger five years ago.

Mark Houghton pictured at his dad's grave at the end of his 450-mile walk from France. Also pictured are Mark's mum Margaret and his daughter Hannah.

Once he’s completed his latest challenge, Mark has plenty more ideas including paddling the Caledonian Canal and cycling East to West across America.

