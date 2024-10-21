Lancaster garages join forces to go pink and raise vital funds for breast cancer charity
This initiative supports Breast Cancer Now, a leading research and care charity dedicated to discovering how to prevent breast cancer, save lives, and help those affected live well.
Project Pink is a nationwide effort aiming to raise an ambitious £150,000. Across the HiQ network, activities range from cake sales and raffles to the formidable Three Peaks Challenge, with everyone pitching in to help reach the target.
Joe Marshall, managing director of HiQ Lancaster and HiQ Halton, said: “We have supported this campaign for the last 11 years, and in our 12th year, we aim to add another £500 to the total. We are extremely proud to be part of this initiative, with our entire team actively participating in various fundraising efforts.
"This cause is very close to our hearts, and we wish to extend our gratitude to all our customers who have generously donated.”
Visitors to the Lancaster or Halton branches this October will receive a ‘Pink Bag’ as a token of appreciation for their contributions. A
dditionally, Joe Marshall and the team have personally donated a luxury hamper, which is being raffled to further boost fundraising efforts.
HiQ Lancaster and HiQ Halton encourage the local community to get involved and support this significant cause.
Every small contribution can make a big difference in the ongoing fight against breast cancer.