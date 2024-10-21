Lancaster garages join forces to go pink and raise vital funds for breast cancer charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The teams at HiQ Garages in Lancaster and Halton are rallying together for a noble cause this October, as they join the national Project Pink campaign for the 12th consecutive year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This initiative supports Breast Cancer Now, a leading research and care charity dedicated to discovering how to prevent breast cancer, save lives, and help those affected live well.

Project Pink is a nationwide effort aiming to raise an ambitious £150,000. Across the HiQ network, activities range from cake sales and raffles to the formidable Three Peaks Challenge, with everyone pitching in to help reach the target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Marshall, managing director of HiQ Lancaster and HiQ Halton, said: “We have supported this campaign for the last 11 years, and in our 12th year, we aim to add another £500 to the total. We are extremely proud to be part of this initiative, with our entire team actively participating in various fundraising efforts.

The Lancaster team ready to go pink for charity.

"This cause is very close to our hearts, and we wish to extend our gratitude to all our customers who have generously donated.”

Visitors to the Lancaster or Halton branches this October will receive a ‘Pink Bag’ as a token of appreciation for their contributions. A

dditionally, Joe Marshall and the team have personally donated a luxury hamper, which is being raffled to further boost fundraising efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HiQ Lancaster and HiQ Halton encourage the local community to get involved and support this significant cause.

Every small contribution can make a big difference in the ongoing fight against breast cancer.