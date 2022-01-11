Lancaster friends have the chop to help cancer charity after breast cancer diagnosis

Sammy Smith and Katy Davies.

In November, Katy Davies from Lancaster had her world turned upside down when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Prior to beginning chemotherapy treatment, Katy decided to do something positive and shave her head to raise money for CancerCare as she is currently receiving therapy at the charity’s Slynedales Centre.

Katy, who initially discovered the lump in her breast while she was running a cancer awareness campaign through her business ecojiko, said she decided to on a sponsored head shave as a way of saying 'thank you' for the help she has received and to ensure people in similar situations would have access to the same support.

“CancerCare are an incredible local charity which helps thousands of people deal with the devastating effects of a cancer diagnosis, every year," she said.

"They offer a range of therapies to support patients and their families throughout their journey. The charity has been hit during covid times and it would mean the world to me to raise as much as we can to promote their much-needed work."

Katy was joined under the hair clippers by her friend Sammy Smith who volunteered to lose her locks as a way of showing her support for Katy and her family.

Their campaign has already raised more than £1,400 – smashing her original target of £500 - and her daughter’s best friend Isabelle Livsey also contributed with her own Belle Gets a Bob Challenge which raised more than £650.

Isabelle said: “I've always wanted to do something for a charity but I never thought cutting my hair would be something I'd do and wasn’t sure which charity I'd do it for. My grandma died from cancer a couple years ago and as soon as I heard about Katy having cancer, I knew straight away what I wanted to do.

At first I was a little bit nervous but the hairdressers at belle ame were really supportive. I'm so thankful for all the money that has been donated. I never expected to raise the amount of money I have - everyone has been amazing.”

If you would like to contribute to Isabelle’s fundraising page visit here.

