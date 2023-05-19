Lancaster finalists in north west health research and innovation awards

The North West Coast Research and Innovation Awards is the only health awards event for the region, run by three NHS bodies focused on research and innovation.

One of the entrants has been shortlisted in two categories, for a project which created a new career route into the NHS for psychology graduates in the north west.

This was a partnership of Health Education England NW, Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust, the University of Central Lancashire, and the primary care networks in Lancashire.

NWC Research and Innovation Awards winners 2022.

Lancaster University student Alison Bentley has been shortlisted for Research Student of the Year, and Lancaster University is in the running for Outstanding Contribution to Patient and Public Involvement Award, for co-designing a library of lived experience for mental health.

Also shortlisted are Lancaster Medical Practice for ‘delivering quality research at the very heart of the city’ and Bay Medical Group for ‘engaging a community by the sea’.

NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria and NHS Cheshire and Merseyside are sponsoring two categories in the areas of sustainability and tackling health inequalities.

Twelve awards in total will showcase the best research and innovation from NHS organisations, industry and academic partners, third sector organisations, local authorities and other collaborators in health innovation.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony on June 22 at The Royal College of Physicians, The Spine in Liverpool.