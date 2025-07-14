Lancaster festival highlights importance of keeping healthy

Bay Health Festivals returned to Lancaster at the weekend with two days of activity dedicated to inspiring healthy lifestyles.

Organised by University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust, the event showcases groups and organisations that help to support health and wellbeing around the region.

The average life expectancy for the north of England is more than a year lower than the national average, and across our region there are significant gaps between the health of people in the most and least deprived areas.

One of the things Bay Health Festivals aims to do is inspire companies to find ways to improve the wellbeing of their workforce.

Samba Espirito perform in Dalton Square on Saturday.

A healthy economy needs a healthy population, and by supporting the NHS’s work to prevent illness, the local business community has the opportunity to improve wellbeing across our region – and boost Morecambe Bay’s prosperity too.

Visit thebayhealthfestivals.org.uk to find out more.

The hub of Bay Health Festivals activity was Dalton Square, with events, stalls and live entertainment throughout the weekend.

The main festival event focused on health and wellbeing, with a day packed with inspiration for ways to live your best life.

A special bike zone at the event featured free e-bike test rides and bike repairs, as well as advice and guidance on how to get started cycling for leisure and transport.

Live-action dinosaurs from Lancaster BID’s Dino Fest event also roamed the square during the day.

And there was also entertainment in the form of beats from drumming group Samba Espirito.

Heather Bolton from the group said: “What a fab day we had at Lancaster's Bay Health Festival today! We definitely felt the heat in this mini heatwave, but that didn't stop us working up a joyful sweat drumming our way through the day.

“So grateful to be part of an event about inspiring healthy lifestyles – because let's be honest, drumming is the ultimate feel-good workout for the body and mind!

“Thanks Bay Health Festivals for having us and bringing such positive energy to Dalton Square.”