Lancaster district residents warned as baby formula is recalled after bacteria discovered

A warning has been issued after a trace of bacteria was found in a baby formula.

Lancaster City Council has warned anyone who may be using baby formula Nutramigen LGG stage 1 and stage 2 Hypoallergenic Formula powder to check the batch number of their products as there is a possible presence of Cronobacter sakazakii.

According to the Food Standards Agency, both products are foods used for special medical purposes for infants. The products are mainly prescribed but are also available without prescription.

Symptoms caused by Cronobacter sakazakii usually include fever and diarrhoea, and in severe cases may lead to sepsis or meningitis which include symptoms in infants including poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice (yellow skin and whites of the eyes) and abnormal breaths and movements.

Manufacturers Reckitt are recalling products with batch codes ZL3F7D, ZL3FAA and ZL3FDM.

If you have purchased or been prescribed any of the affected batches, do not feed it to your baby and return to the place of purchase.