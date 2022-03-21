Lancaster district charities unite to help cancer patients access financial support

Working together the two charities have been able to support patients with advice about finances, legal matters, medical rights and welfare benefits including Personal Independence Payments and Blue Badge applications.

The partnership exists to help people with cancer to cope with the huge financial pressures they may face because of the illness.

Lorraine Jones, the Macmillan Information and Support Service Manager at University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust, said: “No one who has been given a cancer diagnosis should have to worry about how to pay their bills or cover the costs of getting to a hospital, but every day we hear from people facing these choices. It’s been a privilege to work in partnership with the team at Citizens Advice to help support our patients.”

Lorraine Jones from Macmillan and Joanna Young from Citizens Advice North Lancashire.

Helen Greatorex, CEO at Citizens Advice North Lancashire, said: “Cancer comes with lots of unexpected costs and often a loss in income. For those who have never tried to navigate the benefits system before, it can feel like a maze, especially when someone is going through gruelling treatment or struggling to deal with the emotional impact of a diagnosis.”

“We are so glad to be able to support Macmillan’s critical work by providing advice services to their patients. Working in genuine partnership with other organisations means better support for clients which we know can help their wellbeing.”