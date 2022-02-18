Lancaster dentist opens consultation on relocation plans

Patients at {my}dentist in Lancaster are being asked for their views on a potential move to bigger premises.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Friday, 18th February 2022, 3:30 pm

Patients have been contacted via email about the proposed relocation of {my}dentist from its current home in Meeting House Lane to a new home in St Nicholas Arcades.

This would be a "new and improved dental practice", and is around a mile away from the current location.

The new site would offer patients:

*Improved access, which is not possible in the existing premises as it is at maximum capacity

*Extended practice opening hours

*300 parking spaces in the shopping centre car park

*Easy access by public transport, with the bus station a three minute walk away, with regular services running across Lancaster and surrounding areas

The proposed site is a mile from the current practice.

*Access to a wide range of NHS and private treatments by the team of clinicians

*New surgeries with state-of-the-art equipment

*Surgeries on ground floor level

*Wheelchair and disabled access

*Improved waiting area and facilities

The existing dentists would be moving to the new dental practice as part of the relocation.

Current patients can give their opinion by completing a form via the email they have received.

