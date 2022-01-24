Lancaster dementia support network goes national

Lyrics & Lunch members have fun at one of the fortnightly St Chad’s sessions. Photo by Steve Pendrill.

Lyrics and Lunch was founded by music teacher Jeanette Main in 2013. The fortnightly singing and lunch meetings were piloted at St Chad’s Church Hall in Lancaster and are still going strong.

More recently a similar group was launched at St John’s Church Hall in Morecambe, and a growing number of other churches across the country have also set up their own groups or expressed interest.

The Lyrics and Lunch Network reached a milestone last month when the organisation was granted charitable status. Now organisers are looking to help other churches establish their own Lyrics and Lunch groups.

Lyrics & Lunch founder and St Chad’s leader Jeanette Main hits the right note as members join in, pictured at a pre-pandemic session. Photo by Steve Pendrill.

Jeanette, based at St Thomas’ Church, and her team have been travelling the length and breadth of the country, spreading the word and liaising with churches of all denominations.

‘’The idea behind Lyrics and Lunch is to create a safe, welcoming and fun event that reduces isolation through healthy food and music and laughter in a relaxed environment,” said Jeanette.

“The ultimate aim is to create community for people who are often losing theirs, thereby improving and extending life in their own locality for people with dementia, as well giving the carer regular support.

“Things have been especially challenging during the Covid pandemic of course, but whenever possible we have continued to meet safely within the guidelines."

Lyrics & Lunch members gather in the more spacious room at St Chad’s Church Hall recently for one of the fun fortnightly sessions. Photo by Steve Pendrill

With dementia increasingly making headlines nationally, Jeanette and the trustees are keen to expand the support network. With that comes the need for volunteers and fundraising.

If you have been touched personally by dementia and looking for support, have a few hours to spare volunteering, are interested in starting your own group, or wish to make a donation, Jeanette would love to hear from you.

You can contact her by email at [email protected] or by calling 07486 985357.