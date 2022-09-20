Lancaster cyclist raises £2,700 through 500-mile bike ride for cancer charity

Gillian Sheath, from Lancaster, cycled the 500-mile round trip solo from Lancaster Castle to Cardiff Castle, and so far has raised more than £2,700 for Macmillan Cancer Support - smashing her £2,000 target.

Along the route, the retired occupational therapist stayed with family and friends, as well as calling in to visit Macmillan’s information and support services in both cities.

Last year Gillian rode from Heysham Head to Beachy Head for the Samaritans, and before that from Cheshire to Land’s End for Alzheimer’s Research, raising around £2,800 for each charity.

Gillian Sheath outside Cardiff Castle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gillian, who is fundraising for Macmillan after her friend’s husband died from cancer last year aged just 42, said: “Everyone knows someone who has been affected by cancer.

"For the last two years I have cycled in September for the Samaritans and Alzheimer’s. This year it is for Macmillan in memory of family and friends who have died from cancer.

“I really enjoy cycling and I find it quite easy, especially if you keep a steady pace. I have really enjoyed my previous charity rides, with some people even joining me along the way, and the people you meet, and donations you receive, are amazing."

Hannah Hargraves, Macmillan’s relationship fundraising manager for Lancashire, added: “Macmillan is almost entirely funded through donations from our supporters, and we can only be there for people thanks to the fantastic efforts of fundraisers like Gillian.”

Gillian Sheath outside Lancaster Castle after completing her 500-mile charity ride.