Lancaster City Council encourages everyone to take a Covid-19 test following an increase in cases

It follows an increase in cases in parts of Lancashire that is being driven by the Delta variant.

A package of enhanced support – including surge testing and increased vaccinations – is coming to the Lancaster district in response to the increase in cases.

By using PCR testing, positive results can be sent for genomic sequencing at specialist laboratories, helping to identify variant of concern (VOC) cases and their spread.

A health worker removes Covid-19 test kits from a box at a NHS Test and Trace Covid-19 testing unit. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP) (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

PCR testing units are located at: Nelson Street in Lancaster, Junction 34 park and ride.

Appointments must be booked in advance here.

If you're not showing symptoms, select the option that says you have been asked to carry out a test by your local authority.

In addition to a PCR test, you should also take a regular, rapid coronavirus test twice a week.

Rapid testing detects cases quickly, meaning positive cases can isolate immediately.

You can drop in for a test at any of the community venues including Morecambe town hall; Stanley's Community Centre, Heysham; Bolton-le-Sands Community centre; Marsh Community centre; The Centre @ Halton; Carnforth Civic Hall; Skerton Community Centre, (no appointment necessary, except bank holidays) and also collect kits for home testing.

A new ‘Pharmacy Collect’ service has also launched, where people aged over 18 without symptoms will be able to visit a participating local pharmacy and collect a box of seven rapid tests to use twice a week at home.

Find out more about your nearest venue on the NHS website here.

Lancaster City Council now has a greater role in reaching out to residents in the district who have either tested positive for coronavirus or been in contact with someone who has.

Residents who have been identified as 'contacts' by someone who has tested positive, and who have not been successfully reached by the national system, will be contacted by the council.

They will be advised of the need to self-isolate in line with national guidelines.

For the latest information on what to do if you are required to self-isolate, see the NHS website here if you've been in contact with a person who has coronavirus.

If you have been asked to self-isolate by the NHS Test and Trace service, you may be entitled to a support payment of £500.