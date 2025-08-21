Lancaster City Council backs bid for Sustainable Food Places Gold Award

Lancaster City Council has formally pledged its support to a bid to secure the coveted Sustainable Food Places Gold Award for north Lancashire.

The award is a nationally recognised accreditation that celebrates areas which demonstrate a commitment to locally grown sustainable farming practices, tackles food poverty (or promotes food justice) and promoting healthy eating.

North Lancashire achieved Silver status in 2023 and a two-year plan is now under way to work towards Gold, which is the highest level of the award, and is being put forward by the FoodFutures partnership.

Coun Paul Hart, cabinet member with responsibility for environmental services, said: “This bid reflects the kind of joined-up, community-focus thinking that we’re known for in the Lancaster district. We're proud to be supporting this bid and the movement behind it.”

The council’s support includes:

• Continued participation in the FoodFutures partnership and key working groups on issues such as community composting and allotment development

• Ongoing use of the nursery at White Lund Depot to support the district’s FarmStart programme, which provides organic horticulture training and community food production

• Involvement in strategies to tackle food poverty through the Lancaster District Food Justice Partnership

• Encouraging local organisations to adopt sustainable food procurement and promote community food growing

The Sustainable Food Places Gold Award application is scheduled for submission in 2026.

Food Futures is north Lancashire’s sustainable food partnership, hosted by LESS CIC.

The Sustainable Food Places programme is coordinated nationally by the Soil Association, Sustain and Food Matters.

For more information about Lancaster’s work on sustainable food, visit https://foodfutures.org.uk