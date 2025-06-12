Lancaster charity's sunflower challenge encourages budding fundraisers within the community

A Lancaster charity is encouraging youngsters to do their bit for people in need while developing their green fingers with a brand new growing challenge.

CancerCare’s Sunflower Challenge launched earlier this year and several schools, nurseries and businesses have already signed up.

Upon sign-up participants receive their own sunflower kit that includes a biodegradable pot, a disc of soil, sunflower seeds and a sunflower diary which has space to record the progress of the sunflower.

After planting the sunflower, it’s time to watch it grow!

At the end of the challenge on September 8, a prize will be awarded to the person who has grown the tallest sunflower.

CancerCare’s community fundraiser Hayley Pritchard developed the concept and brought the idea to life. She wanted to introduce an engaging fundraiser that was accessible for everyone and taught children valuable life skills in the process.

Currently, more than 550 people have joined the challenge.

While young people have gravitated towards the project, aspiring gardeners of any age can take part.

Each pack costs £2 and a member of CancerCare’s fundraising team is happy to drop multiple packs off at your place of education or work.

“The nurture and love it takes to grow each sunflower represents the amount of care we provide to every single one of CancerCare’s clients who come to us for support,” said Hayley. “We want as many people as possible to get involved and have fun growing their sunflowers while raising essential funds for their local cancer and bereavement charity.”

If you would like to purchase any sunflower packs, email CancerCare at [email protected] or pop into one of their centres to collect.