Lancaster charity’s lake illumination event remembers lost loved ones

On Saturday, hundreds of people attended CancerCare’s first ever Lights on the Lake event at Capernwray Diving Centre to pay tribute to the memory of friends and family by dedicating a candle with a special, personal message of remembrance.

The candles were then set afloat on the water at sunset accompanied by the serene sounds of local band the Bay Brass Hooters and a ‘wildlife friendly’ firework display provided the grand finale.

CancerCare provides professional therapy and support for people coping with a cancer diagnosis or bereavement and the event raised more than £6,600 for the charity.

The firework finale at the CancerCare Lights on the Lake event.

Organiser Kat Michaels said: “Due to the pandemic social distancing restrictions, many people were unable to say goodbye to people who passed away the way they would have liked. We wanted Lights on the Lake to give people the opportunity to remember loved ones in a special way and there was a lovely atmosphere on the night as people gathered to share stories and memories.

“By doing so, they also helped raise money to ensure that we can continue to provide much-needed support to people across Morecambe Bay who are struggling to cope with grief caused by bereavement.”

The night also featured atmospheric music from singer songwriter Niamh Collingwood and was compered by Brian Porter.

Nicola Combe from Lancaster attended the event with her three sisters to pay tribute to the memory of their much-loved dad, who they lost last year.

The Lights on the Lake event held by CancerCare.

Nicola said: “it meant so much as we weren’t able to give him the goodbye we really wanted due to Covid restrictions. I also lit a special light for my husband Jim who was my inspiration. It was such a special night, and the music and fireworks were perfect, especially in the fabulous surroundings. Thank you to the CancerCare team for organising an evening which meant so much to so many.”

The event was sponsored by Great Places Housing Group.

To find out more about CancerCare’s bereavement services visit cancercare.org.uk

Niamh Collingwood performs at the CancerCare Lights on the Lake event.

The CancerCare Lights on the Lake event.

Bay Brass Hooters perform at the CancerCare Lights on the Lake event.

Organiser Kat Michaels speaks at the CancerCare Lights on the Lake event.