Lancaster charity to run mindfulness course to help those with cancer diagnosis
CancerCare is running a six-week online mindfulness course designed to help people with a cancer diagnosis learn practical techniques to help manage worry, anxiety and stress.
Led by expert therapist David Faratian, sessions are tailor-made for anyone looking to gain effective tools to help manage their feelings and emotions and will cover:
1) How to manage anxiety and stress
2) How to worry less and live more
3) Managing your fear
4) Learn how to fall asleep and stay asleep
5) Develop greater mental resilience
6) Living in the now
The free one-hour sessions begin on Tuesday May 3 at 5pm, and continue until June 7.
For more information and to enrol call us on 03330 150 628 or email [email protected]
The course is available to anyone with a cancer diagnosis and eligible for CancerCare services. Details on how to join the sessions will be provided following sign-up.
For more information visit https://cancercare.org.uk/news-and-events/online-mindfulness-classes