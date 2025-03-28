Lancaster charity to benefit after auction of last bike ridden by Hairy Biker Dave Myers raises £16k

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The last motorcycle ridden by much-loved Dave Myers, one half of the popular TV chef duo The Hairy Bikers, has made almost £16,000 at auctioned – with the money going to two worthy causes.

CancerCare North Lancashire & South Cumbria and the NSPCC Childline will each receive a share of the £15,800 made at the auction of Dave’s BSA Goldstar motorcycle, which featured in the BBC’s The Hairy Bikers Go West, the last ever series of The Hairy Bikers.

It went under the hammer with H&H Classics at the National Motorcycle Museum in Solihull on Wednesday March 26.

The buyer was Dave’s good friend Si Harrison.

The bike on display in Solihull ahead of the auction.

Dave fought a long battle against cancer but sadly died in February last year.

Liliana Myers, Dave’s widow, said: “It’s a special motorbike with some special memories and I hope the new owner will love riding it as much as Dave did. Who knows, maybe that will even include riding it with us on Dave Day in June!”