Lancaster charity invites people to step it up this month

CancerCare is inviting people to keep in step this month with a brand new charity challenge.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 18th Aug 2023, 15:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 15:57 BST
CancerCare fundraiser Anna Webster.CancerCare fundraiser Anna Webster.
The charity has launched its Summer Steps virtual campaign, which is encouraging supporters to walk either 4,000, 8,000 or 10,000 steps each day throughout August to raise money for local people affected by cancer and bereavement.

Participants can join a special Facebook page on which they can record their achievements on their Fitbits or phones, upload photos of their walking routes and support others with their own challenges.

Fundraiser Anna Webster said: “We wanted to ensure the challenge was as inclusive as possible and encourage people to aim for a goal that was achievable for them.

"Our Facebook page is full of great tips, advice and motivation for participants to get out and about throughout August and help raise as much money as they can for people coping with a cancer diagnosis or loss of a loved one across north Lancashire and south Cumbria.”

For more information visit https://cancercare.org.uk/news-and-events/summer-steps-challenge

