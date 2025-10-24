Lancaster charity celebrates success of prison-themed fundraiser

Following last year’s success, St John’s Hospice returned to Lancaster Castle to hold its second ‘Jail and Bail’ event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event saw 24 people, representing 17 local businesses, locked up for the day in the 19th century ‘A-wing’ former male penitentiary at the iconic Lancaster Castle.

They were each tasked with raising £999 of ‘bail money’ for the local charity in order to be released, and were subject to jail-like conditions until the money was raised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In their small cells, the prisoners called and emailed clients, suppliers, friends and family, asking them for help to raise their £999 bail money.

'Prisoners' taking part in the St John’s Hospice ‘Jail and Bail’ event.

Participants were ‘arrested’ by Lancaster police officers at event sponsor Atkinsons’ The Hall on China Street, before they were marched up to the castle where they were ‘processed’ with mugshots and fingerprints taken!

Prisoners were kept under the watchful eye of guards from Funcast Character Company and a 'St John's warden' who also happens to be the corporate, events and digital fundraising manager at St John’s Hospice, Emma Farmer!

Emma said: “All of our prisoners have done us proud, and they have inspired us with their fundraising! This is a great event that really captures people’s imaginations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We really want to thank Lancaster Castle for allowing us to hold this fundraising event for the second year.

"Local businesses have enjoyed seeing colleagues and bosses 'arrested and banged up' for a good cause. Families and friends of the St John's Jail & Bail participants even arranged mock protests for their release - it was fantastic that they too took part in the day.

"We would like to thank everyone involved in making the event such a success and helping us to raise funds for the Hospice to allow us to continue to care for our patients and their families in the Hospice and in patients' homes.”

More than £27,000 has been raised so far, with money still to be collected and counted. Prisoners' fundraising pages are still open for donations online at sjhospice.org.uk/paymybail

If your business would like to be involved with fundraising for St John's Hospice, you can contact [email protected]