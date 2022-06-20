Lancaster Castle to host Forget Me Not flower display this summer

Some of the flowers at Lancaster Castle.

The metalwork flowers, made by the British Ironwork, will be available to view throughout August.

St John’s has had previous success with its Sunflower Appeal in 2021, selling more than 700 flowers and raising more than £30,000.

Many flowers were dedicated in memory of a loved one, as well as supporting the vital work of the hospice for the South Lakes and north Lancashire area.

Natalie Santamera with Forget Me Nots outside Lancaster Castle.

The unique displays are free to attend for the local community and visitors to the area. Blue Forget Me Not flowers can be bought for £35, and this year there are limited edition copper-coloured flowers available at £100. Each flower will combine to make up the fabulous displays before going to their new owners in September.

Natalie Santamera, the project lead of the Forget Me Not Flower Appeal, said: “After the overwhelming success of our Sunflower Appeal we are delighted to bring hundreds of traditional blue Forget me not flowers to Duchy of Lancaster's Lancaster Castle for a second time, alongside Lake District National Parks’ Brockhole on Windermere.

“This year we also have 100 limited edition copper-coloured flowers available at £100. These flowers will be displayed at the heart of the Hospice in the Courtyard Café Garden in Lancaster for members of the public, staff and patients and their families to enjoy.

“Creating these stunning displays offers something new for locals and visitors to enjoy this summer, as we well as highlighting the opening of our brand new Children and Family Bereavement Centre based in St John’s Hospice’s grounds, named The Forget Me Not Centre.

The appeal is sponsored by holiday home rental agency Sykes Holiday Cottages.

Matt Hartnett, regional brand marketing manager at Sykes Holiday Cottages, said: “‘We’re thrilled to support St John’s Hospice Sunflower Appeal again, in its second year. The sunflower displays were amazing last year and caught everyone’s imagination.

“The work of the hospice remains a vital support in our region, and we hope our continued support goes some way to help St. John’s Hospice to make a difference within our community.”