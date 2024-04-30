Lancaster care home wins architectural design award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Run by Evermore Care, Ashton Manor scooped the national award at the annual ceremony which recognises innovation and excellence in the design of care facilities. Featuring 67 en-suite bedrooms, the state-of-the-art luxury care home on Scotforth Road was purpose-built to provide market-leading standards in personal, dementia, convalescent and respite care. The award is the latest in a growing list of accolades after Ashton Manor received a Top 20 Care Home Award (North West of England) for the second year running in last month’s Care Home Awards organised by carehome.co.uk.

Joanne Tyson, registered manager of Ashton Manor, said:

“We are delighted to win this award in recognition of the work put in by Evermore Care and our design and construction team. The needs of our residents have been built into the very fabric of Ashton Manor, with meticulous attention to every detail and key features recommended by leading research groups to help elderly, mobility-compromised and vulnerable adults to maintain independence.

The Ashton Manor team with awards presenter, Wayne Hemingway

“The home includes a first floor dedicated to residents living with dementia, with bespoke design features to promote memory recall and avoid or alleviate causes of distress related to dementia. Communal spaces, although spacious and airy, have also been organised into what we call smaller households to encourage residents to socialise in smaller numbers and gain confidence. The interior design has a fully contemporary specification while incorporating décor and furniture reminiscent of the 1960s and 1970s, with cool and calming colour palettes, as this period is particularly important for the dementia environment where residents may revert to memories from a time when they were in their thirties.”

Ashton Manor utilises a wide range of digital technology including silent nurse calls and electronic care planning and medication management on the latest hand-held technology. High-speed WIFI enabled broadband is included throughout to encourage residents to maintain contact with loved ones via video calling. Other features include ergonomically designed furniture and door handles, specialist LED lighting used to increase wayfinding and statement décor within certain areas including a train carriage room and a ‘clouds’ skylight. Communal amenities include lounges, dining rooms, an in-house hair and beauty salon, tearoom, cinema room, and a courtyard garden.

Syd Coombes, managing director at Evermore Care, said: