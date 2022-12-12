A presentation was made to Lisa Dale, who has worked at Chirnside House in Scotforth since it opened in 1995, at the annual meeting of the Abbeyfield Lancaster Society.

Claire Holland, the manager of Chirnside House, said: “Lisa has worked at Chirnside House since we first opened our doors 4th August 1995. Lisa started on day shifts and is now a senior on night shifts.

"Lisa has continued to develop her skills and training, whilst supporting new members of the care team as they settle into their own roles.

Lisa Dale is honoured for her long service.

“Lisa and all the staff at Chirnside House are very hard working and show all residents a high standard of personal care.”

Chairman of the Abbeyfield Lancaster Society, Brian Threlfall, on behalf of trustees and residents, thanked Lisa for her many years of loyal service to Chirnside House.

Meanwhile, a crew of elves flew in to Chirnside House, last week.

The home’s manager, Claire Holland, and her staff brought happy smiles to the faces of all the residents and their visitors as they marked Elf Day, an annual event organised by the Alzheimer’s Society to raise money

Elf Day is celebrated at Chirnside House.

and awareness for their work funding care and support services for people living with dementia.

All the home’s residents are encouraged to join in a wide variety of events and activities arranged by the staff.

One of the favourites is the weekly Sunday Cinema. Residents are able to watch films of their own choosing on a big screen in the main lounge, while enjoying a glass of wine and a tub of popcorn.

