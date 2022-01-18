Lancaster care home acts as collection point to help Morecambe food bank

Trussell Trust donations delivery by David Taylor on behalf of Laurel Bank care home.

Laurel Bank care home is taking a 'whole home' approach to the cause, inviting residents, their families - during home visits - employees and the residents of the local community at large to kindly donate to the cause.

General manager Lyndsay Scott said: “I am very glad to be taking part in this much needed community driven charity. We support many charities throughout the year & this is one of those that we cannot ignore.

"Everyone has been very kind with their generous donations so far. It is because our local community is so important to us that we would like to be able to provide the donations of food to The Trussell Trust throughout the coming year.

"We will continue to do our bit to boost donations & raise further awareness by offering our location as a collection point.

"A donation box can be found at the front entrance to the home at our home address, Laurel Bank Care Home, Westbourne Road, Lancaster, LA1 5EF.”

The Trussell Trust foodbank provides three days of nutritionally balanced, non-perishable food. The trust has worked with nutritionists to ensure food parcels contains sufficient nutrition for at least three days’ worth of healthy, balanced meals for individuals and families.

More information about their work can be found here.

Laurel Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals.