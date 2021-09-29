Lancaster cardiac nurse Kate tackles Great North Run for Bay Hospitals Charity

Cardiac Rehabilitation Nurse Kate Lenton.

Kate, who works for University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary and Westmorland General Hospital in Kendal, has raised around £300 for the charity so far.

The money will go towards supporting patients with heart conditions under the care of UHMBT.

Kate said: “The money I have raised will be used to support patients who go through the Cardiac Rehabilitation Programme. The programme supports people who have had heart attacks or have heart problems, helping them recover, improve their lifestyles and be supported."

“Cardiac Rehabilitation is a small multidisciplinary team across UHMBT, who aim to support people who have been discharged from hospital after a heart attack or surgery, to reduce the chances of them returning and support them with what they need to do to have a better quality of life.

“It was lovely to be able to attend such a great event and be cheered on by amazing supporters lining the streets.”

University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust Non-Executive Director Adrian Leather said: “Well done to Kate for raising money for Bay Hospitals Charity as well as the new personal best!

“Exercise is a vital component of maintaining good heart health, and Kate has set such a great example to everyone by taking on this charity challenge.”

There is still time to donate to Kate’s fund-raising total at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kate-lenton5