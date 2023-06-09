Lancaster cancer consultant's marathon effort for charity supporting her patients

Mum-of two Debbie, who is married to Lancaster GP Dr Gavin Torr, completed the 26-mile course in four hours 27 minutes, raising £3,020 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Debbie, who is based at Lancashire and south Cumbria’s regional specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre, Rosemere Cancer Centre, at the Royal Preston Hospital, said: “I didn’t think I wanted to run a marathon ever! I run just for fun and fitness and I was happy that I had run a half marathon, the Great North Run, for Rosemere a few years ago.

“But I was motivated to try and do more to support the wonderful Rosemere Cancer Foundation. As an oncologist, I see the huge difference the charity makes to the care of my patients. Thank you to everyone who sponsored me.”

Consultant oncologist Dr Debbie Williamson, who ran her debut marathon in Manchester to raise funds for charity Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Debbie treats breast cancer patients from both the Lancaster and south Cumbria areas who travel to Rosemere Cancer Centre to undergo their radiotherapy treatment. She also treats patients with bowel cancers and is one of a team of the oncologists running the network anal cancer service.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and south Cumbria being treated not only at Rosemere Cancer Centre but also at another eight hospital cancer units across the two counties, including at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free.