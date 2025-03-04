Lancaster cancer charity's cold water challenge raises record £5,500

A Lancaster cancer charity’s challenge which requires fundraisers to dip into freezing cold water every single day during January has raised more than £5,500 (including Gift Aid).

This was a challenge record for charity CancerCare North Lancashire and South Cumbria, who held Dare2Dip Every Day during the first month of 2025.

Nine dippers signed up to Dare2Dip Every Day January, promising to complete a dip every single day from the first to the 31st of the month.

CancerCare, who provide complimentary therapies and support to people affected by cancer and bereavement, launched their Dare2Dip Every Day campaign in 2023.

Dippers can also take on the challenge during October, though January is the toughest month to partake due to the cold and unpredictable weather and the lack of daylight hours.

Morecambe resident Gareth Wade raised more than £600 (including Gift Aid) during Dare2Dip Every Day in January, flying past his £100 target.

Gareth was supported by CancerCare after the sudden and unexpected passing of his mother in December 2023.

Gareth was in a “dark place” at the beginning of 2024 and he began counselling sessions with CancerCare therapist Samreen at the charity’s Lancaster centre.

Gareth said: “I needed help getting my head around everything that had happened. I was pointed in the direction of CancerCare. I had eight counselling sessions with Samreen where we went over all the emotions I was feeling, and she explained why I was feeling the way I felt and how emotions change.

"She also gave me some great coping mechanisms. Without CancerCare, I wouldn’t have been able to get out of the dark place I was in.”

Amongst the rest of the dippers were husband and wife team Adele and Martin Barr, who raised more than £2,500 (including Gift Aid).

Former client Sue Hanlon raised more than £1,500 (including Gift Aid) from her solo dipping stint.

CancerCare’s deputy head of fundraising Kat Michaels said: “We had nine dippers take the plunge during January, the most we’ve ever had sign up for Dare2Dip Every Day.

"This was the most challenging Dare2Dip month on record, given the minus temperatures, the frost, the snow and generally very unpredictable weather!

"However, every one of our dippers smashed it. They’ve been so dedicated to the cause, and we can’t thank them enough for their contributions to CancerCare.

“Having former clients take part really emphasises the important role we play in the lives of people who have had cancer themselves or who have lost a family member.

“These funds will help us continue our service offering in 2025 and beyond.”

If you would like to sign up to CancerCare’s Dare2Dip Every Day in October, email CancerCare’s fundraising team via [email protected] or visit cancercare.org.uk