Lancaster cancer charity unveils new branding and website

For the last eight months CancerCare has been carrying out a comprehensive refresh of its branding including the development of a new website which launched last week and which the charity hopes will enable it to reach even more people coping with the effects of cancer or bereavement across north Lancashire and south Cumbria.

The current logo has been largely the same since the charity’s inception in 1983 and the management team felt that as it approached its 40th anniversary, and in the light of increased online service provision during the covid pandemic, the time was right for a rethink.

The bold new logo design features innovative “emotion marks,” colourful artwork created by CancerCare’s clients which feature prominently on the new website and in redesigned promotional materials.

The charity’s clients are also included in impactful portrait photographs to convey the uplifting work the charity does helping alleviate the anxiety and stress experienced by people coping with cancer or grief.

During the Covid lockdowns, CancerCare was unable to see clients for face-to-face counselling and complementary therapies so it launched new online services such as Zoom counselling sessions to yoga classes and the new website will enable it to keep pace with the rapid increase in its clients’ use of technology.

The new website, along with new “cashless” donation stations, will maximise the charity’s fundraising capacity in an economic climate which has resulted in greater competition for charitable donations.

CancerCare director of fundraising Emma Athersmith said: “People expect to be able to donate online, quickly and easily, as a matter of course. This will be at the heart of the new website which will allow people to donate what they want, how they want and demonstrate to them the huge impact of their contribution.”

CancerCare chief executive Alison Stainthorpe said: “When we embarked on this exciting project, we had no idea where it would eventually take us, and we were determined to explore any ideas, no matter how radical, included potentially changing our name.

"Many hours were spent mulling over options before reaching the conclusion that the history, connotations and public awareness of our current name were simply too valuable to leave behind.

“All in all, we have learned a lot about ourselves over the last eight months. We have looked at ourselves, as a charity, with honesty and imagination, and we hope everyone likes the results.”

The work was carried out by Lancaster-based agency Factored. Managing Director Tom Grattan said: “We’re delighted to have launched a new look and digital offering for CancerCare. The new vibrant identity promotes the charity in a more confident and approachable manner, using expressive patterns created by the CancerCare community.

“The new website has been developed as a vitally important flexible platform fundraising and to increase online donations, with a great user experience for clients old and news. We look forward to continuing to work with CancerCare as they begin a new chapter.”