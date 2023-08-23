On September 17, CancerCare will hold its first ever Well Women’s Night at the Herbarium in Lancaster, featuring dozens of practitioners demonstrating a variety of alternative approaches to health and well-being including crystal sound therapy, hypnotherapy, reiki, journalling and self care.

Among those in attendance will be women’s self-love and empowerment coach Laura Sylvester, who, as well as being a Neuro-linguistic Programming Master Practitioner, also writes a monthly well-being column for Lancashire Life magazine.

Laura’s approach is specially designed to help women gain confidence and self-belief.

Laura Sylvester. Photo by Richard Green Creative

She said: “I do this by helping them to unveil and understand their deep-rooted limiting beliefs and helping to rewire their mindset so they can positively move forward with their life and achieve a better relationship with themselves from the inside out.”

"I feel incredibly honoured to be taking part in the CancerCare Well Women's event, as an empowerment coach for women it's my mission to help women truly find their light within and I know this event will do just that!” .

The evening will also include talks from motivational guest speakers and representatives from the NHS breast care team and CancerCare, who will be on hand to chat in more detail about the diverse range of complementary therapies on offer for people coping with cancer and bereavement.

The evening will run from 6-9pm and tickets are £20 and available in advance at https://cancercare.org.uk/news-and-events/well-womens-night