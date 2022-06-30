Lancaster cancer charity to hold sprint triathlon event

The event on Sunday July 17 features a 400m pool swim, 18km bike ride and 5km off road run.

It is being supported by triathlon organisers T2 Events and is suitable for beginners.

You’ll begin with a 400m (16 lengths) swim in the Kendal Leisure Centre pool and then transition to your bike for an 18km out and back route before finishing with a 5km off-road run using the route of the old Kendal canal path.

The event includes an 18km bike ride. Photo by James Kirby

All competitors will be chip timed and will receive a commemorative medal.

The event starts at 9.15am, and the minimum age for entry is 18.

It costs £38 for an individual entry and £55 for a team of up to three.

The event is organised by CancerCare, a charity providing therapies, help and support to families affected by cancer across north Lancashire and South Cumbria.

The event includes an 400m swim. Photo by James Kirby

For details on how to take part, go online at https://cancercare.org.uk/news-and-events/cancercares-sprint-triathlon