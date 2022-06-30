Lancaster cancer charity to hold sprint triathlon event

The event on Sunday July 17 features a 400m pool swim, 18km bike ride and 5km off road run.
It is being supported by triathlon organisers T2 Events and is suitable for beginners.
You’ll begin with a 400m (16 lengths) swim in the Kendal Leisure Centre pool and then transition to your bike for an 18km out and back route before finishing with a 5km off-road run using the route of the old Kendal canal path.
All competitors will be chip timed and will receive a commemorative medal.
The event starts at 9.15am, and the minimum age for entry is 18.
It costs £38 for an individual entry and £55 for a team of up to three.
The event is organised by CancerCare, a charity providing therapies, help and support to families affected by cancer across north Lancashire and South Cumbria.
For details on how to take part, go online at https://cancercare.org.uk/news-and-events/cancercares-sprint-triathlon