Lancaster cancer charity therapist celebrates 60 years with a Tai Chi session
Debra (Debs) Edson is hosting a 30 to 40-minute Tai Chi session on Friday October 17, from 10am to 11am.
Debs has been supporting CancerCare clients with their nutrition for the past two years.
Outside of her professional role, she is an experienced Tai Chi instructor and is excited to share the gentle practice of Qigong, a form of Tai Chi that promotes relaxation, flexibility and strength.
The session is suitable for complete beginners and those with some prior experience.
The session will be delivered virtually via Zoom, with limited in-person spaces available at CancerCare centres in Kendal and Lancaster. Groups are encouraged to join together at home, care homes or gyms to participate collectively.
Debs said: “I have learned what a privilege it is to get to 60 years old. Tai Chi, specifically Qigong, is an accessible, gentle exercise that is suitable for everyone to have a go at. My dream is to have 60 people, either face-to-face or online, taking part in this session – creating a big CancerCare hug of Tai Chi across Lancashire and South Cumbria.”
While the session is free, donations to CancerCare are welcome to support the charity’s work with local people affected by cancer.
Debs added: “This kind of session usually costs around £9, but any contribution is gratefully received. Donations will help fund more activities like this for those who cannot attend.”
To reserve a place, email [email protected] or speak to Debs at a CancerCare centre.