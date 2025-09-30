Lancaster cancer charity therapist celebrates 60 years with a Tai Chi session

To celebrate her 60th birthday, a nutritional therapist from a Lancaster cancer and bereavement charity is inviting the local community to join her for a free beginner’s Tai Chi session.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Debra (Debs) Edson is hosting a 30 to 40-minute Tai Chi session on Friday October 17, from 10am to 11am.

Debs has been supporting CancerCare clients with their nutrition for the past two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outside of her professional role, she is an experienced Tai Chi instructor and is excited to share the gentle practice of Qigong, a form of Tai Chi that promotes relaxation, flexibility and strength.

Debra Edson is hosting a 30 to 40-minute Tai Chi session on Friday October 17, from 10am to 11am.

The session is suitable for complete beginners and those with some prior experience.

The session will be delivered virtually via Zoom, with limited in-person spaces available at CancerCare centres in Kendal and Lancaster. Groups are encouraged to join together at home, care homes or gyms to participate collectively.

Debs said: “I have learned what a privilege it is to get to 60 years old. Tai Chi, specifically Qigong, is an accessible, gentle exercise that is suitable for everyone to have a go at. My dream is to have 60 people, either face-to-face or online, taking part in this session – creating a big CancerCare hug of Tai Chi across Lancashire and South Cumbria.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the session is free, donations to CancerCare are welcome to support the charity’s work with local people affected by cancer.

Debs added: “This kind of session usually costs around £9, but any contribution is gratefully received. Donations will help fund more activities like this for those who cannot attend.”

To reserve a place, email [email protected] or speak to Debs at a CancerCare centre.

For more information about Debs and her Tai Chi experience, visit www.meditatingspaniel.co.uk