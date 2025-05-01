Lancaster cancer charity opens its doors to grieving families at memorial event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancaster charity CancerCare welcomed those grieving the loss of loved ones to a special memorial event, Lights to Remember, at their Slynedales Centre.

Attendees were invited to dedicate a candle bearing a late loved one’s name and a personal message before adding it to a display of light set in the charity’s extensive gardens.

CancerCare is a local, independent charity who provide free counselling and complementary therapies to adults and children affected by cancer, life-shortening illness and bereavement.

Lights to Remember was open to everyone who has experienced loss, not just those who had previously accessed CancerCare’s services.

Some of the candles left at Lights to Remember.

Guests were able to decorate their memory jars and there was an opportunity to speak with CancerCare’s therapists. Harpist Celia Briar played throughout the evening.

The light-placing and ceremony took place before sunset. As the light drew in, CancerCare’s event lead fundraiser Lisa Lambert and legacy and individual giving officer Anna Webster welcomed everyone to the event.

CancerCare staff members placed the lights belonging to those who could not attend on the evening before the rest of the candles were individually added to the display.

As the grounds were illuminated, Brian Porter read out the list of all the individuals who were being remembered. Volunteer and former client Karen Hine then read a poignant poem.

The Lights to Remember service at Slynedales.

Anna said: “We were honoured that so many individuals and families joined us for Lights to Remember to pay tribute to their lost loved ones. Our aim was to create an inviting and safe space for people to remember those who are no

longer here and to grieve in their own way.

"Sharing the experience with others who are going through a similar situation and are feeling a similar range of emotions can be incredibly healing.

“One of CancerCare’s main offerings is the support we offer those who have experienced a bereavement related to cancer, life-shortening illness and sudden and unexpected death. We also offer extensive bereavement support for children.

“We would like to thank everyone involved including Birchall Blackburn Law for supporting our event for a second year, Brian Porter, Celia Briar, TechHub who kindly supplied and installed the outdoor lighting, and all our volunteers. All the donations

received on the evening will go towards helping CancerCare continue our work supporting those who need it most in our local community.”