Lancaster cancer charity launches 'boobie bags' to help mastectomy patients

CancerCare will be distributing special Boobie Bags which contain a selection of useful items for those who come to the charity for support while undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

The bags include a variety of items designed to be a help for women performing simple lymphatic drainage (SLD) techniques to alleviate the build of fluid which many women experience post-surgery.

The bags include:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Drake, Breast Cancer Nurse Jenny Gibbard and Rachel Minshull.

*A heart-shaped cushion to help get into a comfortable position while performing SLD

*A suction hook to hang drains from in the shower

*A wooden spoon to place under the mattress to hang drains from while in bed

*A handmade bag to carry drains around, discreetly, when out and about

Some of the bag contents.

*Hand cream and lip balm to help with dry skin caused by chemotherapy

All the wooden spoons have been decorated by hand by CancerCare volunteers as a nice personal touch.

The charity was unable to give out the bags out during the covid pandemic and the Boobie Bags will be given free of charge to CancerCare clients.

Development & Engagement Officers Rachel Minshull and Sarah Drake will also be using them to spread the word about the charity’s services on cancer wards at hospitals across Morecambe Bay.