Lancaster cancer charity launches 'boobie bags' to help mastectomy patients
A cancer charity has relaunched a scheme which aims to provide a free comfortable and practical aid to people recovering from mastectomy surgery.
CancerCare will be distributing special Boobie Bags which contain a selection of useful items for those who come to the charity for support while undergoing treatment for breast cancer.
The bags include a variety of items designed to be a help for women performing simple lymphatic drainage (SLD) techniques to alleviate the build of fluid which many women experience post-surgery.
The bags include:
*A heart-shaped cushion to help get into a comfortable position while performing SLD
*A suction hook to hang drains from in the shower
*A wooden spoon to place under the mattress to hang drains from while in bed
*A handmade bag to carry drains around, discreetly, when out and about
*Hand cream and lip balm to help with dry skin caused by chemotherapy
All the wooden spoons have been decorated by hand by CancerCare volunteers as a nice personal touch.
The charity was unable to give out the bags out during the covid pandemic and the Boobie Bags will be given free of charge to CancerCare clients.
Development & Engagement Officers Rachel Minshull and Sarah Drake will also be using them to spread the word about the charity’s services on cancer wards at hospitals across Morecambe Bay.
Sarah said: “The Boobie Bags are more than just a practical aid. Many of the items were made with love and care by people with their own experience of cancer. Going into hospital for surgery can be a very scary experience and we hope they provide some reassurance at comfort at a worrying time.”