Lancaster cancer charity invites youngsters for week of festive fun

A Re-Fresh group trip to the Lakes.

The charity’s Re-Fresh Young People’s Peer Support Group has been awarded funding from the Lancaster City Council Holiday Activity and Food (HAF) Programme to put on a range of exciting trips for the young people aged 12-17 from the Lancaster and Morecambe area.

The week includes the following activities

Monday December 20 – Ice skating at Planet Ice in Blackburn

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tuesday December 21 – Cinema trip to watch Spiderman at Vue Lancaster followed by bowling at Soul Bowl in Morecambe

Wednesday December 22 – Swimming at Sandcastles in Blackpool followed by dinner at Mr Basrai’s restaurant

Thursday December 23 – Winter fun and sledging at Chill Factore in Manchester

The Re-Fresh Group meets twice weekly at CancerCare’s Slynedales Centre and is attended by young people coping with the effects of cancer, illness and grief - either themselves or in their network of family and friends.

Sessions are facilitated by experienced youth workers and they take part in a range of activities ranging from art and baking to outward bound weekends in the Lake District

CancerCare Youth Worker Lou Andrews said: “We are delighted to have received this funding from the HAF Programme. Having fun is a hugely important part of the work we do with young people at Re-Fresh and we are excited to be able to go out on some amazing trips at this special time of year.

“We also hope it will spread the word about what we do to young people and their families who could benefit from the support we offer.”

All activities are fully-funded by HAF and include transport to and from CancerCare’s Slynedales Centre. An important element of the scheme is the provision of healthy food for the young people and each day of the programme includes “cook and eat” activities which will see them either make their own nutritious meal or enjoy dinner at a restaurant.