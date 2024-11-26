Lancaster cancer charity aims to double all donations during Christmas challenge

A Morecambe resident is backing a Christmas challenge which doubles donations to the charity which supported her during a cancer diagnosis and after the loss of her sister.

CancerCare’s Big Give Christmas Challenge, held from December 3 to 10, will see donations made to the dedicated webpage doubled, helping people facing the life-changing impact of cancer or bereavement.

One such person supported by CancerCare is Morecambe-based Pamela Williams, 64.

Pamela felt she didn’t have anywhere to turn after receiving two separate cancer diagnoses and losing her beloved sister, Janette, to the disease.

Pamela was initially diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and made a full recovery. Over the next few years, she lost her mother and eldest sister to cancer, and Janette was similarly diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Pamela and Janette were close and it was a great relief when Janette was given the all clear. However, her cancer returned at the same time as Pamela was diagnosed with lung cancer.

Pamela said: “It was a very hard time and while I was undergoing surgery, we found out that Janette wasn’t very well at all. I didn’t have time to grieve for my own illness and instantly put that aside to look after her.”

Pamela was first introduced to CancerCare by a friend who previously had breast cancer, and she attended the monthly coffee mornings in Lancaster sporadically in between caring for Janette and battling her own health problems. She also went to CancerCare’s weekly swimming sessions when possible.

“When I lost Janette, I wasn’t able to come to term with things,” Pamela said. “I was really depressed; I was crying a lot and I was pushing people who were closest to me away.”

Pamela initially accessed CancerCare’s nutritional therapy services at their Slynedales centre and she is currently having counselling sessions.

Pamela said: “My dietician, Debbie, didn’t focus on the doom and gloom by telling me what I should and shouldn’t be eating, but we had helpful conversations. My counsellor, Jan, is so empathetic.”

Pamela has also been seeking advice about creating a will and sorting her affairs by working through CancerCare's Ducks in a Row initiative, a guide designed to help give family members peace of mind.

“I’ve found that even talking to the lovely staff at the centre has helped me so much,” she said. “I’ve been speaking to Anna (Legacy and Individual Giving Officer) about arranging my will and leaving a gift to CancerCare; she’s been a godsend. I now know how to go about making plans when the time comes.”

Pamela plays CancerCare’s weekly lottery and she continues to attend the coffee mornings. She said: “If I could have done the Great North Run for CancerCare I would and whilst I can't give a lot, I buy cake at the coffee morning and I do the lottery because I know every little bit helps.

“CancerCare has provided me with so much information that I wouldn’t have had access to otherwise,” she said.

“They’ve helped me find a little bit of positive and keep going when I didn’t know who to turn to. I was in such a bad place that I honestly don’t know where I’d be in my journey without CancerCare. They deserve everything and more.”

Double your donation between December 3 and 10 at https://bit.ly/BigGiveCC2024