Lancaster cancer charity aiming to double its donations thanks to the Big Give Christmas Challenge

Anna Edmondson at CancerCare’s Kendal Centre.

Between November 30 and December 7 CancerCare will be taking part in the Big Give Christmas Challenge, a seven-day event during which all donations to a special Big Give webpage will be doubled thanks to match funding by Nicola Combe from Morecambe Bay Wills.

With demand for the charity’s support surging this year, with increased numbers of people seeking therapy to help them cope with issues related to a cancer diagnosis or bereavement, a donation made during the week could have twice the impact and help more people like Anna Edmondson.

Anna was diagnosed with breast cancer following a routine mammogram last year and likened it to “a bomb going off in her world."

Nicola Combe from Morecambe Bay Wills.

The side effects of treatment hit Anna hard and, separated from family & friends by the restrictions, she found it tough not to be able to meet up with loved ones to talk about what she was going through.

Anna said: “I felt so isolated and frightened to death. I remember knowing I needed some extra help, but just not really knowing what support was out there.”

Anna was quickly referred for counselling with CancerCare and it made a huge difference to her well-being.

“It was so good to be able to talk to someone at what was a really difficult time. It was great for my husband too as he still went out to work during lockdown and didn’t like leaving me, so it was definitely reassuring for him knowing I was talking to someone, too.”

Anna, who is from Windermere, is now cancer free, although she will continue to take medication for a number of years, and she still visits the charity’s Kendal Centre for weekly reflexology sessions.

“CancerCare helped me hugely during an extremely difficult time and donating to the Big Give will ensure they can help as many people as possible who maybe in need of some extra support this Christmas,” she said.

CancerCare fundraiser Anna Webster said: “Our Therapy Co-ordination Team (TCT) is the first point of contact for people distressed by a new cancer diagnosis or the loss of a loved one. From the first phone call, they support and guide new clients towards the therapy they need.

“We are aiming to raise £4,000 which could fund two members of TCT for four weeks so that when someone takes the first step to call CC for help, a member of our team can be on the other end of the line to listen and let them know they don't have to face their toughest times alone.”