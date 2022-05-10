Lancaster and Morecambe health providers make shortlist for top regional awards

38 people and organisations behind innovative research initiatives across the north west coast have been shortlisted in the awards.
Returning after an absence of two years, the prestigious awards mark a variety of work being undertaken in health and care across the region as well as demonstrating the impact clinical research, applied research and innovation has on patient and social care.
University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust has been shortlisted in the Research Delivery Team of the Year and Sustainability awards, while Lancaster Medical Practice has been shortlisted for the Research Delivery Team of the Year award, and Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust has been shortlisted for the Ruth Young Award for Research Implementation award.
The awards are hosted by the Innovation Agency, NIHR Clinical Research Network North West Coast, and Applied Research Collaboration North West Coast.
BBC North West Tonight presenter Roger Johnson will host the finals ceremony at Edge Hill University on June 23, with the event also to be streamed.
The shortlisted initiatives are:
Research Student of the Year
Wern Yew Ding, University of Liverpool
James Watson, University of Liverpool
Sarah Stanley, Liverpool John Moores University
Ruth Young Award for Research Implementation
Westminster Centre for Research in Veterans, University of Chester
Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust
University of Central Lancashire and East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust
Outstanding Contribution to Patient and Public Involvement (PPI)
North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust
Salaso Health Solutions Ltd
Cheshire & Merseyside Specialist Perinatal Service, Cheshire & Merseyside Local Maternity System & Cheshire & Merseyside Maternal Mental Health Service
Research Delivery Team of the Year
Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
Lancaster Medical Practice
University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust
Royal Liverpool & Broadgreen University Hospitals NHS Trust Clinical Research
Research Collaboration of the Year
Warrington & Halton Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
Liverpool Clinical Research Facility
Clinical Research Network North West Coast
Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine plus partners
NIHR Patient Recruitment Centre
Primary Care and/or Community Research Site of the Year
Fylde Coast Clinical Research at Layton Medical Centre
St George's Medical Centre
Waterloo Medical Centre
Innovation in Patient Safety
University of Liverpool Drug Interactions Group
Primary Care Knowsley, Liverpool Heart & Chest Hospital, Innovation Agency
Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust Innovation
Innovation in Workforce Deployment
Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust and Patchwork Health
Innovation Agency and partners
Culture for Innovation
Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust
The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre NHS Foundation Trust
Marie Curie Hospice Liverpool
Covid 19 Research and Innovation
Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine plus partners
University of Liverpool Institute of Population Health and Liverpool City Region Civic Data Cooperative
Dr Clarissa Giebel, University of Liverpool
Tackling Health Inequalities
Edge Hill University, Tate Liverpool and Everton in the Community
Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust
FCMS (NW) Ltd
Sustainability
Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and the Centre for Sustainable Healthcare
University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust
Primary Care Knowsley, Liverpool Heart & Chest Hospital and Innovation Agency