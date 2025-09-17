Lancaster and Morecambe charities launch stunning Morecambe Bay calendar to support thousands in need

Two of the district’s leading charities have joined forces to create something truly spectacular – a Morecambe Bay Calendar 2026 that celebrates the breathtaking beauty of the local area whilst raising vital funds for community support.

Citizens Advice North Lancashire and Morecambe Bay Foodbank have collaborated to produce this high quality calendar featuring 12 months of stunning photography that captures the majesty of Morecambe Bay.

The photos have all been taken by staff and volunteers, including professional contributions from former Citizens Advice volunteer and photographer Keith Douglas.

The calendar represents a genuine labour of love, with local talent at every stage of production.

Joanna Young, CEO at Citizens Advice North Lancashire (left), and Briony Scott, manager at Morecambe Bay Foodbank (second right), pose with the calendar with other foodbank team members.

Graphic designer and trustee of Citizens Advice North Lancashire, Louiza Cookson-Rabouhi, generously donated her time and expertise to create the design, whilst local printing company MTP Media and local digital agency Hotfoot Design have donated their time and support with production, web development and printing.

The fundraising initiative comes as both charities report unprecedented demand for their services.

In 2024/25 alone, the two organisations helped more than 15,000 people across the district.

Morecambe Bay Foodbank provides emergency food parcels and school uniforms to residents in urgent need, whilst Citizens Advice North Lancashire offers expert advice and support on everything from debt and housing to benefits and employment issues.

January's image.

“We’re absolutely delighted to launch this beautiful calendar,” said Joanna Young, CEO of Citizens Advice North Lancashire. “It’s wonderful to see our community coming together – from the volunteers who took these stunning photographs to the local designer and printersm, who’ve helped bring this vision to life.

"Every calendar sold will directly fund our vital work supporting local families when they need it most. It’s a perfect way to celebrate the beauty of our area whilst making a real difference to people’s lives.”

Briony Scott, manager of Morecambe Bay Foodbank, added: “This calendar truly captures why we’re all so passionate about this special part of the world. The photographs are absolutely gorgeous, and knowing that every purchase helps us continue providing emergency food support to families in crisis makes it even more meaningful.

"It’s going to make a fantastic Christmas gift – one that gives back to the community.”

Calendars will be sold via community partners, at local events and online via the Citizens Advice North Lancashire’s website at www.northlancashirecab.org.uk/our-shop