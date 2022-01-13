Lancaster and Morecambe areas where Covid infections rose the fastest in the past week

The north east has seen case numbers rocket by 73 per cent in a week, with the region now the worst affected part of the UK.

And the latest weekly case rates in the north west of England, Yorkshire and the Humber, and Northern Ireland are also higher than those in London at its peak.

Across the UK, there were 1.2 million positive test results in the week to January 6, a nine per cent rise from the week before.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These are the neighbourhoods in the Lancaster district with the highest case rates and the biggest rise in case rates in the past week.

Case numbers have fallen by 13 per cent in a week in Wales, nine per cent in London and four per cent in the east of England, indicating that the Omicron wave has peaked in these areas.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates published for the week to January 6 show that Morecambe Westgate had 1968.8 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 32.7 per cent from the week before, which is the biggest increase in the district.

The lowest ranked area was Bare, which had 1496.8 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week - a drop of 18.6 per cent on the previous week.

Meanwhile, Scale Hall & Torrisholme saw the highest case rate in the district in the week up to January 6 at 2466.8 per 100,000, while Kellet & Lune Valley was the lowest with 1148.5.

Here are all the case rates and rises in case rates for neighbourhoods in the Lancaster district:

Key:

Neighbourhood

Rate of cases per 100,000, week to December 30

Rate of cases per 100,000, week to January 6

% change

Local authority rank by change in case rate (1= neighbourhood with fastest rising case rate in local authority)

Rank by highest latest figures (1= highest case rates in local authority)

Morecambe Westgate - 1484.2 - 1968.8 - 32.7% - 1 - 8

Carnforth, Silverdale & Warton - 1542.3 - 1952.9 - 26.6% - 2 - 9

Lancaster Central - 1199.3 - 1514.4 - 26.3% - 3 - 14

Moorlands & Greaves - 1171.4 - 1418.9 - 21.1% - 4 - 16

Lancaster East - 1848.2 - 2212.7 - 19.7% - 5 - 2

Morecambe Town - 1763.4 - 2013.5 - 14.2% - 6 - 6

Morecambe West End - 1931.5 - 2151.8 - 11.4% - 7 - 3

Marsh, Haverbreaks & Scotforth West - 1632.3 - 1788.2 - 9.6% - 8 - 11

Scotforth East & Bowerham - 1683.2 - 1834.7 - 9.0% - 9 - 10

Morecambe South West - 1850.0 - 2015.2 - 8.9% - 10 - 5

Scale Hall & Torrisholme - 2307.9 - 2466.8 - 6.9% - 11 - 1

Heysham & Overton - 1998 - 1961.9 - -1.4% - 12 - 7

Skerton & Vale - 2128.7 - 2031.4 - -4.6% - 13 - 4

Hest Bank & Bolton-le-Sands - 1917.4 - 1735.5 - -9.5% - 14 - 12

University, Galgate & Dolphinholme - 1354.3 - 1204.7 - -11.0% - 15 - 17

Halton & Caton - 1930.7 - 1603.2 - -17.0% - 16 - 13

Kellet & Lune Valley - 1391.1 - 1148.5 - -17.4% - 17 - 18