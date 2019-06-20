Lancashire mental health worker shortlisted for award

A Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust member of staff has been shortlisted for a prestigious national award for his work in helping young people with mental health issues.

Sam Tyrer, Early Intervention and Prevention Lead in Lancashire Care’s Children and Young People’s Network, has recently been shortlisted for the “St Josephine Bakhita Celebrating Human Dignity” Award at this year’s Celebrating Young People Awards.

Sam has been shortlisted for his dedication to improving the lives of young people and for his work in supporting them to be able to live a life of dignity through his ChangeTalks programme.

Sam launched the ChangeTalks programme at the beginning of 2018, and has since then been travelling across the county to deliver educational talks, workshops and events focusing on mental health in local primary and secondary schools along with a number of sixth forms and colleges.

ChangeTalks’ mission is to revolutionise the way we think, talk and act about mental health in order to reduce stigma, increase awareness and promote coping strategies, leading to a healthier and happier mind.

Sam Tyrer, founder of Change Talks and Early Intervention and Prevention Lead at Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust, said: “I am absolutely over the moon to be shortlisted for an award such as this. I never started this work for any recognition, nor have I ever thought I would be winning any awards! Change Talks has been one of the most incredible journeys of my life and I am truly humbled that somebody took the time to nominate me for an award. I hope to continue to develop this work and make an impact to our communities. Thank you for everyone’s support, together we can make a change.”

The winner of each category and an overall winner of all winners will be announced at an awards ceremony that will take place on July 3 at Leicester Square in London. For more information about ChangeTalks visit https://changetalks.org.uk/ and for more information about the Million

Minutes Celebrating Young People Awards visit https://millionminutes.org/awards.