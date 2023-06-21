Kim Kardashian, George Clooney and Leonardo DiCaprio all play it - and pickleball is growing rapidly in Lancashire
With A-list stars like George Clooney, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ellen DeGeneres and Kim Kardashian amongst the ranks of celebrities taking up Pickleball – it’s no wonder the sport is rapidly growing in popularity.
Described as a cross between tennis, table tennis and badminton, Pickleball is even being talked about as a future Olympic sport.
And there are a number of clubs you can get involved in throughout Lancashire, including Longridge, Blackpool, Chorley, Mellor, Clitheroe, Burnley and Lancaster to name just a few.
It’s a game suitable for all ages and abilities and is taking the UK by storm.
To find your nearest Pickleball club visit pickleballengland.org
Below are some pictures of Lancashire ‘pickleballers’ in action.