News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Kids enjoy special festival of health and wellbeing at Lancaster University

Youngsters enjoyed learning about all aspects of health and wellbeing at a special festival held at Lancaster University.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 27th Oct 2023, 15:30 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 15:48 BST

Lancaster academics were sharing their work with a new audience at the event, which was planned as part of this year’s ESRC Festival of Social Science.

The theme of this year’s national festival is lifelong wellbeing, inspired by the 75th anniversary of the NHS, and Lancaster’s Health Innovation Campus hosted a Health and Wellbeing Festival to showcase some of the university’s research in this area, while providing various family-friendly activities.

Highlights for the event included a teddy bear hospital, football sessions for kids, wildlife walks around campus and sessions to learn about the human body, with partners North West Cancer Research.

Academics also spoke on issues including human relationships with animals, the future of human reproduction, inclusivity in healthcare settings, health and the creative arts and support available for young people caught up in disasters, a project set up in response to the Manchester Arena bombing.

-

1. Health and Wellbeing Festival

- Photo: submit

Photo Sales
-

2. Health and Wellbeing Festival

- Photo: submit

Photo Sales
-

3. Health and Wellbeing Festival

- Photo: submit

Photo Sales
-

4. Health and Wellbeing Festival

- Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:YoungstersLancaster UniversityNHS