Kids enjoy special festival of health and wellbeing at Lancaster University

Youngsters enjoyed learning about all aspects of health and wellbeing at a special festival held at Lancaster University.

Lancaster academics were sharing their work with a new audience at the event, which was planned as part of this year’s ESRC Festival of Social Science.

The theme of this year’s national festival is lifelong wellbeing, inspired by the 75th anniversary of the NHS, and Lancaster’s Health Innovation Campus hosted a Health and Wellbeing Festival to showcase some of the university’s research in this area, while providing various family-friendly activities.

Highlights for the event included a teddy bear hospital, football sessions for kids, wildlife walks around campus and sessions to learn about the human body, with partners North West Cancer Research.