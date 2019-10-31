Keeping warm during winter is also the key to keeping well

With summer well and truly behind us, a drop in temperature can affect our body’s ability in fighting off viruses and infections, so to keep well you have to keep warm.

As we get older, our bodies respond differently to the cold which can leave us more vulnerable to health problems. But with a little preparation, and by following some simple suggestions, you can stay healthy, safe and comfortable this winter.

Dr Rahul Keith, local GP and GP Executive Lead for Quality Performance and Primary Care Commissioning for Morecambe Bay Clinical Commissioning Group said: “When it starts to get cold, it’s important to keep yourself warm, both in the home and when you go out, this is because cold temperatures can raise blood pressure and increase the risk of flu.

“Cold weather can also be particularly dangerous if you have breathing problems, reduced mobility, a low immune system or circulatory conditions. That’s why it’s so important to look after yourself during winter.”

Here are some key points to keep in mind:

*Keep moving - Staying active will not only keep you fit and healthy, it will also generate

heat to keep you warm.

*Eat and drink well - Eat at least one hot meal each day and have hot drinks throughout the

day.

*Have your yearly flu vaccine - Flu is not only unpleasant, it can also develop into

something more serious, such as pneumonia.

*Clothing - Several thin layers of clothing will keep you warmer than one thick layer, as the

layers trap warm air. Clothes made from wool or fleecy synthetic fibres such as polyester

are a better choice than cotton. Start with thermal underwear, warm tights or socks.

*Use a hot-water bottle, wheat bag or an electric blanket to warm the bed.

*Check local news and weather forecasts for advice when cold weather is predicted.

To keep the heat in your home, close the curtains in the evenings and fit thermal linings if you can. Keep your bedroom window closed at night when the weather is cold. The coldest time of the day is just before dawn and breathing in cold air increases the risk of chest infections.

Draught-proof doors and windows, insulate the loft, insulate the hot-water tank and pipes. These measures will help to keep your home warm and your energy bills down – and you may be able to get financial help to set these up. Keep your main living room heated to 21°C (70°F) and heat your bedroom to 18°C (64°F).

Dr Andy Knox, local GP and Director of Population Health for Bay Health and Care Partners added: “Keeping warm is fundamental to keeping well, if you’re warm your less likely to get pneumonia and if you’re warm you’re less likely to fall because your muscles are relaxed, so if you’re warm you’re far less likely to end up in hospital.

“The cold weather can also affect people with mental health conditions, such as depression and dementia, so it would be great this winter if we could all check up on older or vulnerable relatives and neighbours to make sure they’re safe, well and warm enough, especially at night.

“If you're worried about a relative or elderly neighbour, contact your local council or call the Age UK helpline on 0800 678 1174 for more advice.”

It can help to be prepared and keep up to date with weather warnings and upcoming forecasts on the Met Office Website: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

Find out more on how to keep yourself well and your home warm during winter: https://www.nhs.uk/Livewell/winterhealth/Pages/KeepWarmKeepWell.aspx.