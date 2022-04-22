Jubilee-themed moonlight walk will help Lancaster hospice

The event takes place on Saturday June 11 and is a 14km walk (around 9 miles) starting from St John’s Hospice on Slyne Road in Lancaster.

This year everyone is invited to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee if they wish to, by dressing up in red, white and blue or waving flags and banners.

The walk kicks off at 8pm, and lasts until around 3am on Sunday.

Last year's walk had a party theme.

The Moonlight Walk is open to everyone, but all participants must be aged 11 or over on the date of the walk.

Under 18s must walk with a responsible adult.

As well as the walking challenge there will be entertainment and a warm-up event to get everyone in the mood.

The event, sponsored by Ratcliffe and Bibby, is a way of bringing the community together to celebrate and support the local hospice.